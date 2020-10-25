Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .282 .366 142 25 40 8 0 9 25 18 42 5 0 2
Seager .500 .632 14 6 7 0 0 2 3 4 1 1 0 0
Turner .444 .474 18 5 8 4 0 2 2 1 5 0 0 0
Pederson .375 .375 8 1 3 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 0
Muncy .333 .474 15 2 5 1 0 0 5 4 3 0 0 1
Taylor .250 .294 16 2 4 1 0 1 3 1 9 0 0 1
Pollock .250 .400 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0
Hernández .250 .333 8 1 2 1 0 0 2 1 2 0 0 0
Betts .235 .316 17 2 4 0 0 1 2 2 4 4 0 0
Smith .176 .263 17 3 3 0 0 1 2 2 6 0 0 0
Bellinger .133 .235 15 2 2 0 0 1 2 2 4 0 0 0
Barnes .125 .125 8 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 3 0 0 0
Ríos .000 .000 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 2 2 4.54 4 4 0 35.2 30 19 18 8 11 44
Graterol 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 1.1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kolarek 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 1
McGee 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Wood 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 2.0 2 0 0 0 1 2
Buehler 1 0 1.50 1 1 0 6.0 3 1 1 0 1 10
Kershaw 1 0 1.50 1 1 0 6.0 2 1 1 1 1 8
Urías 0 0 3.86 1 1 0 4.2 4 2 2 2 1 9
Kelly 0 0 4.50 2 0 0 2.0 2 1 1 0 0 3
González 0 0 5.40 2 0 0 1.2 2 1 1 0 1 0
Báez 0 0 6.75 2 0 0 2.2 2 2 2 2 1 2
Gonsolin 0 1 6.75 1 1 0 1.1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Floro 0 0 10.80 2 0 0 1.2 2 2 2 0 0 1
Jansen 0 1 10.80 2 0 0 1.2 3 3 2 1 1 2
Treinen 0 0 10.80 2 0 0 1.2 1 2 2 0 1 3
May 0 0 20.25 1 0 0 1.1 4 3 3 1 0 1