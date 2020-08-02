Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .253 .345 328 51 83 18 1 15 49 41 72 4 1 3
Pollock .391 .462 23 4 9 3 0 2 4 3 7 0 0 0
Seager .361 .425 36 8 13 3 0 3 6 3 3 0 0 1
Hernández .300 .300 30 8 9 0 0 1 5 0 7 0 0 0
Ríos .300 .300 10 3 3 1 0 2 4 0 3 0 0 0
Taylor .269 .424 26 1 7 0 0 1 5 7 7 1 1 0
Betts .262 .326 42 6 11 4 0 1 5 4 7 1 0 0
Turner .257 .357 35 4 9 4 1 0 8 5 5 0 0 2
Pederson .222 .364 18 5 4 0 0 0 1 3 7 1 0 0
Muncy .216 .370 37 7 8 2 0 3 4 6 11 0 0 0
Barnes .167 .286 12 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 4 0 0 0
Beaty .167 .286 6 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0
Bellinger .139 .205 36 3 5 1 0 0 2 3 6 1 0 0
Smith .118 .273 17 1 2 0 0 1 3 4 3 0 0 0
Gore .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 6 3 2.04 9 9 2 84.0 58 24 19 4 30 72
Gonsolin 0 0 0.00 1 1 0 4.0 1 0 0 0 1 1
McGee 0 0 0.00 4 0 0 4.0 2 0 0 0 1 6
Ferguson 0 0 0.00 4 0 0 3.2 1 0 0 0 0 5
Floro 0 0 0.00 4 0 0 3.2 0 0 0 0 1 3
Treinen 0 1 0.00 4 0 0 3.2 2 4 0 0 3 2
Kelly 0 0 0.00 4 0 0 3.1 2 0 0 0 4 3
Kolarek 2 0 0.00 4 0 0 3.1 2 0 0 0 0 3
Jansen 0 0 0.00 3 0 1 3.0 1 0 0 0 2 2
Alexander 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.2 2 1 0 0 2 1
Báez 0 0 2.08 4 0 1 4.1 2 1 1 0 2 2
Graterol 0 1 2.08 5 0 0 4.1 3 1 1 0 0 4
May 0 0 2.35 2 2 0 7.2 10 2 2 0 2 7
Urías 1 0 2.45 2 2 0 11.0 10 3 3 0 4 8
Stripling 2 0 2.92 2 2 0 12.1 8 4 4 2 2 9
Santana 1 0 3.38 3 0 0 5.1 3 2 2 0 2 8
Buehler 0 0 4.91 1 1 0 3.2 3 2 2 1 1 3
Wood 0 1 9.00 1 1 0 3.0 3 3 3 1 3 4
González 0 0 9.00 1 0 0 1.0 3 1 1 0 0 1