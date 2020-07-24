Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .324 .419 37 8 12 4 0 1 8 5 6 0 0 1
Hernández .800 .800 5 2 4 0 0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
Pollock .500 .750 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0
Pederson .333 .500 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Barnes .250 .250 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0
Bellinger .250 .400 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Muncy .250 .400 4 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0
Turner .250 .400 4 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Betts .200 .200 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Seager .200 .200 5 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1
Taylor .000 .000 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 1 0 1.00 1 1 0 9.0 8 1 1 0 0 8
Kolarek 1 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.2 0 0 0 0 0 2
Báez 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.1 0 0 0 0 0 2
Graterol 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ferguson 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 0
May 0 0 2.08 1 1 0 4.1 7 1 1 0 0 4