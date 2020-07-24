https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-Team-Stax-15432534.php
L.A. Dodgers Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.324
|.419
|37
|8
|12
|4
|0
|1
|8
|5
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Hernández
|.800
|.800
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock
|.500
|.750
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson
|.333
|.500
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|.250
|.400
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.250
|.400
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Turner
|.250
|.400
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Betts
|.200
|.200
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Seager
|.200
|.200
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|1.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|Kolarek
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Báez
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Graterol
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May
|0
|0
|2.08
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
