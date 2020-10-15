Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .270 .377 111 23 30 4 1 8 23 16 34 0 0 0
Pederson .556 .600 9 2 5 0 0 1 3 1 0 0 0 0
Seager .500 .538 12 5 6 2 0 2 7 1 4 0 0 0
Hernández .500 .600 4 1 2 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0
Muncy .300 .533 10 3 3 1 0 2 6 5 3 0 0 0
Turner .250 .308 12 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Pollock .250 .250 8 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Bellinger .231 .333 13 2 3 0 1 1 3 2 5 0 0 0
Ríos .200 .333 5 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 3 0 0 0
Betts .200 .385 10 3 2 0 0 0 0 3 2 0 0 0
Smith .133 .133 15 2 2 1 0 0 2 0 6 0 0 0
Taylor .091 .231 11 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 6 0 0 0
Beaty .000 1.000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes .000 .000 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 1 2 5.33 3 3 0 27.0 25 16 16 6 15 34
Floro 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 1 0 0 0 0 1
González 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Graterol 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Jansen 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kelly 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0
May 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.2 1 0 0 0 1 2
Buehler 0 0 1.80 1 1 0 5.0 3 1 1 1 5 7
Urías 1 0 1.80 1 1 0 5.0 3 1 1 1 2 5
Wood 0 0 3.38 2 0 0 2.2 3 1 1 0 2 3
Báez 0 0 6.75 2 0 0 1.1 1 1 1 0 2 2
McGee 0 0 6.75 2 0 0 1.1 1 1 1 1 0 3
Gonsolin 0 1 10.38 1 1 0 4.1 3 5 5 1 3 7
Kolarek 0 0 13.50 2 0 0 2.0 6 3 3 1 0 2
Treinen 0 1 81.00 1 0 0 0.1 3 3 3 1 0 0