L.A. Dodgers NLCS Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.270
|.377
|111
|23
|30
|4
|1
|8
|23
|16
|34
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson
|.556
|.600
|9
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seager
|.500
|.538
|12
|5
|6
|2
|0
|2
|7
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández
|.500
|.600
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.300
|.533
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Turner
|.250
|.308
|12
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock
|.250
|.250
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|.231
|.333
|13
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos
|.200
|.333
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Betts
|.200
|.385
|10
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.133
|.133
|15
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.091
|.231
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty
|.000
|1.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|2
|5.33
|3
|3
|0
|27.0
|25
|16
|16
|6
|15
|34
|Floro
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|González
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graterol
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jansen
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Buehler
|0
|0
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|7
|Urías
|1
|0
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Wood
|0
|0
|3.38
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Báez
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|McGee
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Gonsolin
|0
|1
|10.38
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|3
|5
|5
|1
|3
|7
|Kolarek
|0
|0
|13.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|6
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Treinen
|0
|1
|81.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
