BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .129 .182 31 1 4 0 0 1 1 2 11 0 0 0
Pollock .333 .333 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hernández .333 .333 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
Turner .250 .250 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Seager .250 .250 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Taylor .000 .333 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0
Smith .000 .000 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Muncy .000 .250 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0
Betts .000 .000 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Bellinger .000 .000 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 0 1 5.00 1 1 0 9.0 8 5 5 3 6 12
González 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Graterol 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 1
May 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.2 1 0 0 0 1 2
Buehler 0 0 1.80 1 1 0 5.0 3 1 1 1 5 7
McGee 0 0 13.50 1 0 0 0.2 1 1 1 1 0 1
Treinen 0 1 81.00 1 0 0 0.1 3 3 3 1 0 0