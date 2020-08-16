L.A. Dodgers-L.A. Angels Runs

Angels first. David Fletcher lines out to left field to Chris Taylor. Tommy La Stella reaches on error. Fielding error by Kike Hernandez. Mike Trout homers to center field. Tommy La Stella scores. Anthony Rendon lines out to center field to AJ Pollock. Shohei Ohtani grounds out to shallow infield, Walker Buehler to Cody Bellinger.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Angels 2, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers second. Cody Bellinger singles to deep center field. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging. Max Muncy walks. Kike Hernandez walks. Max Muncy to second. Cody Bellinger to third. Austin Barnes strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts singles to left field. Kike Hernandez to second. Max Muncy scores. Cody Bellinger scores. Corey Seager grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Rengifo to Tommy La Stella.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 2, Angels 2.

Dodgers third. Justin Turner strikes out swinging. AJ Pollock flies out to deep left center field to Taylor Ward. Cody Bellinger singles to deep right field. Chris Taylor doubles to right center field. Cody Bellinger to third. Max Muncy singles to left field. Chris Taylor scores. Cody Bellinger scores. Kike Hernandez pops out to second base to Luis Rengifo.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 4, Angels 2.

Angels third. Luis Rengifo strikes out swinging. David Fletcher flies out to shallow center field to Mookie Betts. Tommy La Stella doubles to deep right center field. Mike Trout walks. Anthony Rendon doubles to deep left field. Mike Trout to third. Tommy La Stella scores. Shohei Ohtani grounds out to shallow right field, Kike Hernandez to Walker Buehler.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 4, Angels 3.

Angels fifth. Luis Rengifo singles to center field. David Fletcher singles to right field. Luis Rengifo to third. Tommy La Stella singles to center field. David Fletcher to third. Luis Rengifo scores. Mike Trout reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Tommy La Stella out at second. David Fletcher scores. Anthony Rendon strikes out swinging. Shohei Ohtani called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 5, Dodgers 4.

Dodgers seventh. Mookie Betts homers to center field. Corey Seager flies out to left field to Taylor Ward. Justin Turner singles to left field. AJ Pollock singles to deep right field. Justin Turner to second. Cody Bellinger grounds out to shallow infield, Max Stassi to Tommy La Stella. AJ Pollock to second. Justin Turner to third. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 5, Angels 5.

Dodgers tenth. Max Muncy out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Brian Goodwin. Chris Taylor scores. Joc Pederson pinch-hitting for Kike Hernandez. Joc Pederson grounds out to shallow infield, Keynan Middleton to Tommy La Stella. Austin Barnes grounds out to second base, Luis Rengifo to Tommy La Stella.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 6, Angels 5.