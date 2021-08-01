L.A. Dodgers-Arizona Runs

Dodgers second. AJ Pollock singles to third base. Austin Barnes walks. AJ Pollock to second. Billy McKinney walks. Austin Barnes to second. AJ Pollock to third. Julio Urias pops out to shallow infield to Nick Ahmed. Mookie Betts strikes out swinging. Chris Taylor walks. Billy McKinney to second. Austin Barnes to third. AJ Pollock scores. Justin Turner singles to shortstop. Chris Taylor to second. Billy McKinney to third. Austin Barnes scores. Albert Pujols doubles. Justin Turner scores. Chris Taylor scores. Billy McKinney scores. Corey Seager grounds out to second base, Jake Hager to Christian Walker.
5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 0.