L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2

Los Angeles Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 7 11 7 Totals 32 2 7 1 Betts dh 3 0 2 2 Choo lf 4 0 1 0 Seager ss 5 1 2 2 Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 3 1 1 0 Trevino dh 3 0 0 0 Bellinger 1b-cf 4 1 1 2 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 Pollock cf 4 0 0 0 Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 Beaty ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 0 Pederson rf 3 0 0 0 Guzmán 1b 4 0 1 0 K.Hrnández ph-rf 2 0 1 0 Taveras cf 4 1 2 0 Taylor lf 4 1 1 0 Mathis c 3 0 2 1 Smith c 3 3 1 1 Lux 2b 4 0 2 0

Los Angeles 112 101 010 — 7 Texas 001 100 000 — 2

E_Santana (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Texas 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Texas 8. 2B_Lux (1). HR_Seager (9), Smith (4), Bellinger (10). SB_Bellinger (3). SF_Betts (1), Mathis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Gonsolin 3 3 1 1 3 5 González 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Floro 1 2 0 0 0 1 Alexander W,2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Santana 2 0 0 0 0 1

Texas Gibson L,1-4 5 5 5 5 4 8 Goody 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Rodríguez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 García 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 Herget 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2

Floro pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Gibson (Muncy), González (Trevino). WP_Gonsolin.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:40.