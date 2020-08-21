L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

Los Angeles Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 7 4 Totals 32 1 4 1 Betts rf 4 1 0 0 Haggerty lf 4 0 1 0 Pollock lf 5 1 1 1 Moore ss 4 0 0 0 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 Lewis dh 3 0 1 0 Bellinger cf 3 1 2 2 K.Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 Taylor ss 3 0 0 0 Nola 1b 4 0 1 0 Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 Lopes rf 4 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 4 1 2 0 Long Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0 Barnes c 3 1 1 0 Bishop cf 3 0 0 0 Beaty dh 4 1 1 1 Odom c 3 0 0 0

Los Angeles 004 010 010 — 6 Seattle 000 100 000 — 1

E_Hernández (3). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Beaty (1), Hernández (4), Haggerty (1). HR_Bellinger (6), K.Seager (5). SB_Betts (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Kershaw W,3-1 7 4 1 1 1 11 McGee 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 1

Seattle Kikuchi L,0-2 4 2-3 4 5 5 4 5 Guilbeau 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Newsome 3 3 1 1 0 1 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Guilbeau.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:42.