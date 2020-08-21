https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-6-Seattle-1-15502283.php
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
|Los Angeles
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|4
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Haggerty lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pollock lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Moore ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|K.Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Taylor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nola 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lopes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Long Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bishop cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Odom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|004
|010
|010
|—
|6
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_Hernández (3). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Beaty (1), Hernández (4), Haggerty (1). HR_Bellinger (6), K.Seager (5). SB_Betts (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw W,3-1
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|11
|McGee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kolarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Kikuchi L,0-2
|4
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Guilbeau
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Newsome
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Guilbeau.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:42.
