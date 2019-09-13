https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-4-Baltimore-2-14436272.php
L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2
|Los Angeles
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|2
|Totals
|28
|2
|2
|2
|Pederson rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mancini 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Santander lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Núñez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hays cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ru.Martin c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Severino c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Smith Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|003
|000
|—
|4
|Baltimore
|100
|010
|000
|—
|2
E_Ruiz (7). DP_Los Angeles 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Beaty (19), Pollock (14). HR_Severino (13). SB_Bellinger (12), Lux (1), Ru.Martin (1), Hernández (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Hill
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Kolarek
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gonsolin W,3-2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Maeda H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Báez H,23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Urías H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jansen S,29-36
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Bundy L,6-14
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|2
|2
|6
|Bleier
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Scott
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Hill 2 (Mancini,Núñez), Bleier (Beaty). WP_Gonsolin.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:09. A_12,746 (45,971).
