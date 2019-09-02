https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-4-Arizona-3-14406357.php
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3
|Los Angeles
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|38
|3
|8
|3
|Pollock cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Dyson cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Freese 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Locastro rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Beaty ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marte 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|J.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Sadler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Turner 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández lf-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Taylor ss-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Gyorko 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Avila c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Martin c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Young p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stripling p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Negrón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|101
|000
|001
|01
|—
|4
|Arizona
|000
|300
|000
|00
|—
|3
DP_Los Angeles 3, Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Arizona 4. 2B_Pollock (12), Taylor (24), Ahmed (30). HR_Freese (10), Martin (5), Bellinger (43), Pederson (28).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Stripling
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|May
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Kolarek
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ferguson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Floro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J.Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sadler W,4-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Báez S,1-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|Young
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Crichton
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|López H,21
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McFarland H,7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andriese H,2
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chafin BS,0-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ginkel
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke L,4-5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Chafin pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
WP_Young.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:56. A_34,439 (48,519).
View Comments