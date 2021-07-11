L.A. Dodgers 22, Arizona 1

E_Peralta (3). DP_Arizona 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Arizona 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_P.Smith (18), Muncy (14), Cleavinger (1). 3B_Lux (3). HR_An.Young (5), Bellinger (4), Pollock 2 (12), Turner (15), Betts (12), McKinstry (7), Pujols 2 (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona C.Smith L,2-6 1 6 9 9 3 1 Peacock 3 3 0 0 1 1 Al.Young 3 7 7 4 1 1 Weems 1-3 3 5 5 2 1 Reddick 2-3 2 1 1 1 0

Los Angeles Buehler W,9-1 6 3 0 0 2 7 Bickford 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cleavinger 1 1 1 1 0 2 Reed 1 0 0 0 0 1

C.Smith pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd.

HBP_Al.Young (Barnes).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:19. A_44,654 (56,000).