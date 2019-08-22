L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1

Toronto Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 1 6 1 Totals 31 2 6 2 Bichette ss 5 0 1 0 Pederson rf 3 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0 e-K.Hernández ph 1 0 0 0 Giles p 0 0 0 0 Muncy 2b 3 1 1 1 Adam p 0 0 0 0 Turner 3b 2 0 0 0 Mayza p 0 0 0 0 Bellinger 1b 4 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 Seager ss 4 0 2 0 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 1 Smith c 4 1 1 1 Drury 3b-2b-3b 4 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 2 0 McKinney lf 4 0 2 0 Beaty lf 2 0 0 0 T.Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Buehler p 2 0 0 0 McGuire c 4 0 0 0 b-Pollock ph 1 0 0 0 Font p 0 0 0 0 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 a-Fisher ph 1 0 0 0 K.Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Boshers p 0 0 0 0 d-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 Godley p 1 0 0 0 Báez p 0 0 0 0 c-Guerrero Jr. ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1-Ureña pr-2b 0 0 0 0

Toronto 000 000 001 0 — 1 Los Angeles 000 100 000 1 — 2

DP_Toronto 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Toronto 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Grichuk (21), McKinney (12), Seager (35). HR_Tellez (15), Smith (12), Muncy (33). SB_Muncy (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Font 2 1 0 0 2 4 Boshers 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Godley 3 2-3 2 1 1 2 3 Giles 1 1 0 0 2 1 Adam 1 1 0 0 0 0 Mayza, L, 1-3 1-3 1 1 1 0 0

Los Angeles Buehler 7 5 0 0 0 8 Kelly, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 K.Jansen, BS, 26-32 1 1 1 1 0 1 Báez, W, 7-2 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Boshers.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:10. A_44,106 (56,000).