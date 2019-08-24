https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-2-N-Y-Yankees-1-14376292.php
L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
|New York
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bellinger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tauchman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Romine c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sabathia p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gyorko 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gonsolin p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Green p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Britton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|00x
|—
|2
DP_New York 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_New York 7, Los Angeles 6. HR_Judge (15), Turner (23). SB_Bellinger (11), Pollock (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Sabathia L,5-8
|4
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Gearrin
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Green
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Ottavino
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Britton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Gonsolin W,2-1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Kelly H,7
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Báez H,20
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jansen S,27-33
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
Green pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
WP_Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:19. A_53,803 (56,000).
View Comments