https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/L-A-Angels-Team-Stax-15435156.php
L.A. Angels Team Stax
Recommended Video:
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.191
|.273
|68
|7
|13
|3
|0
|2
|7
|7
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Castro
|.333
|.600
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin
|.333
|.500
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi
|.333
|.333
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher
|.286
|.333
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|La Stella
|.250
|.333
|8
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons
|.250
|.250
|8
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ward
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani
|.200
|.200
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trout
|.143
|.333
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Upton
|.125
|.125
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols
|.000
|.111
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hermosillo
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|1
|3.44
|2
|2
|1
|18.1
|13
|8
|7
|2
|8
|19
|Barnes
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mayers
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Buchter
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Middleton
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Milner
|0
|0
|Inf
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bundy
|1
|0
|1.35
|1
|1
|0
|6.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Heaney
|0
|0
|1.93
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Robles
|0
|1
|7.71
|2
|0
|1
|2.1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Buttrey
|0
|0
|10.80
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
View Comments