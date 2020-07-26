Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .191 .273 68 7 13 3 0 2 7 7 14 0 0 0
Castro .333 .600 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 2 1 0 0 0
Goodwin .333 .500 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0
Stassi .333 .333 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Fletcher .286 .333 7 0 2 1 0 0 3 1 2 0 0 0
La Stella .250 .333 8 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0
Simmons .250 .250 8 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ward .250 .250 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Ohtani .200 .200 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Trout .143 .333 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0
Upton .125 .125 8 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 0
Pujols .000 .111 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0
Hermosillo .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Walsh .000 .000 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 1 1 3.44 2 2 1 18.1 13 8 7 2 8 19
Barnes 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Mayers 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0
Buchter 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 1
Middleton 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Ramirez 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 2 0
Milner 0 0 Inf 1 0 0 0.0 1 1 1 1 0 0
Bundy 1 0 1.35 1 1 0 6.2 3 1 1 0 0 7
Heaney 0 0 1.93 1 1 0 4.2 2 1 1 1 0 6
Robles 0 1 7.71 2 0 1 2.1 1 3 2 0 1 3
Buttrey 0 0 10.80 2 0 0 1.2 4 2 2 0 2 0