L.A. Angels-Seattle Runs

Angels third. Jo Adell called out on strikes. Max Stassi homers to center field. Luis Rengifo pops out to shallow infield to Evan White. David Fletcher flies out to left field to Dylan Moore.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 1, Mariners 0.

Mariners third. Mallex Smith grounds out to second base, Luis Rengifo to Albert Pujols. J.P. Crawford singles to center field. Dylan Moore singles to center field. J.P. Crawford to second. Kyle Lewis flies out to deep right field to Jo Adell. J.P. Crawford to third. Kyle Seager homers to right field. Dylan Moore scores. J.P. Crawford scores. Austin Nola doubles to deep left field. Daniel Vogelbach walks. Evan White strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 3, Angels 1.

Mariners fifth. Dylan Moore doubles to deep right field. Kyle Lewis singles to shallow infield. Dylan Moore scores. Kyle Seager grounds out to first base, Albert Pujols to Matt Andriese. Kyle Lewis to third. Austin Nola reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Kyle Lewis out at home. Daniel Vogelbach pops out to Anthony Rendon.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 4, Angels 1.

Angels sixth. Max Stassi pops out to shallow center field to Shed Long Jr.. Luis Rengifo grounds out to shallow infield, J.P. Crawford to Evan White. David Fletcher homers to left field. Mike Trout homers to center field. Anthony Rendon pops out to second base to Shed Long Jr..

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Angels 3.

Mariners seventh. J.P. Crawford grounds out to shallow infield, David Fletcher to Albert Pujols. Dylan Moore strikes out swinging. Kyle Lewis singles to deep center field. Kyle Seager singles to right field. Kyle Lewis to third. Austin Nola doubles to deep right center field. Kyle Seager scores. Kyle Lewis scores. Daniel Vogelbach is intentionally walked. Evan White doubles. Daniel Vogelbach to third. Austin Nola scores. Shed Long Jr. pops out to second base to David Fletcher.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 7, Angels 3.

Angels eighth. Jo Adell singles to shallow left field. Max Stassi hit by pitch. Jo Adell to second. Luis Rengifo strikes out swinging. David Fletcher pops out to second base to Shed Long Jr.. Mike Trout homers to left field. Max Stassi scores. Jo Adell scores. Anthony Rendon hit by pitch. Tommy La Stella lines out to deep right center field to Mallex Smith.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 7, Angels 6.