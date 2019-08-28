L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

Texas Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 28 5 5 5 Choo rf 4 0 2 1 Fletcher 3b 4 0 0 0 Santana 3b 4 1 1 1 Trout cf 4 1 1 1 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 0 W.Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0 Upton lf 3 1 0 0 Solak dh 3 0 1 0 Pujols 1b 2 1 0 0 Heineman 1b 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 2 0 1 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 K.Calhoun rf 3 1 1 2 DeShields cf 4 1 1 0 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 Stassi c 2 0 0 0 Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0 Goodwin ph 1 0 1 2 Smith c 0 0 0 0

Texas 001 000 010 — 2 Los Angeles 000 000 41x — 5

E_K.Calhoun (6). LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_K.Calhoun (25). HR_Santana (23), Trout (43).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Minor L,11-8 6 2-3 4 4 4 3 4 Montero 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0

Los Angeles Heaney 6 4 1 0 3 10 Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Del Pozo W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Bedrosian H,15 1 2 1 1 0 0 Robles S,19-22 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:48. A_39,008 (45,050).