https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/L-A-Angels-5-Colorado-3-15564092.php
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3
|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|3
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tapia lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Walsh 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Dahl lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Pujols dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ward lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fuentes 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hampson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Butera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|121
|—
|5
|Colorado
|012
|000
|000
|—
|3
E_McMahon (7). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Colorado 4. 2B_Pillar (1), Blackmon (10). HR_Pujols (4), Kemp (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Heaney W,4-3
|7
|8
|3
|3
|0
|8
|Andriese S,2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Colorado
|Castellani
|5
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|4
|Almonte H,4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Estévez L,1-3 BS,1-4
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|J.Díaz
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hoffman
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
Almonte pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Castellani (Rendon).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:04.
