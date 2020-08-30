https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/L-A-Angels-16-Seattle-3-15525134.php
L.A. Angels 16, Seattle 3
Recommended Video:
|Seattle
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|35
|16
|13
|16
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|D.Fletcher 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Gordon ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|0
|2
|Haggerty lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|4
|3
|6
|Lewis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Bishop cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1-Rengifo pr-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Nola c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|a-Odom ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adell rf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Marmolejos 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bemboom c
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Lopes dh-p
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Simmons ss
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Long Jr. 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Fraley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|010
|000
|011
|—
|3
|Los Angeles
|120
|034
|42x
|—
|16
DP_Seattle 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Crawford (4), Marmolejos (2), Lopes (7), Rendon (4), Trout (2). HR_Long Jr. (3), Adell 2 (1), Trout (11). SB_Fraley (2). SF_Trout (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Sheffield, L, 2-3
|4
|2-3
|4
|6
|6
|4
|6
|Lopes
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Gerber
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Fletcher
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Grotz
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Los Angeles
|Bundy, W, 3-2
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Quijada
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buchter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Middleton
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bard
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_A.Fletcher (Bemboom), Grotz (Upton).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:26.
View Comments