L.A. Angels 16, Seattle 3

Seattle Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 3 7 3 Totals 35 16 13 16 Crawford ss 3 0 2 0 D.Fletcher 2b 5 2 2 0 Gordon ss 1 1 1 0 Ohtani dh 5 1 0 2 Haggerty lf 2 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 4 3 6 Lewis cf 3 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 2 0 1 2 Bishop cf 1 0 1 1 1-Rengifo pr-3b 1 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 2 Nola c 2 0 0 0 Upton lf 2 1 0 1 a-Odom ph-c 1 0 0 0 Adell rf 5 2 2 3 Marmolejos 1b 3 1 1 0 Bemboom c 4 3 2 0 Lopes dh-p 4 0 1 1 Simmons ss 3 3 2 0 Long Jr. 2b 4 1 1 1 Fraley rf 3 0 0 0

Seattle 010 000 011 — 3 Los Angeles 120 034 42x — 16

DP_Seattle 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Crawford (4), Marmolejos (2), Lopes (7), Rendon (4), Trout (2). HR_Long Jr. (3), Adell 2 (1), Trout (11). SB_Fraley (2). SF_Trout (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Sheffield, L, 2-3 4 2-3 4 6 6 4 6 Lopes 1 2 2 2 1 0 Gerber 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 A.Fletcher 2-3 3 4 4 2 0 Grotz 1 1-3 3 4 4 4 1

Los Angeles Bundy, W, 3-2 5 1-3 4 1 1 3 3 Quijada 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 0 Middleton 1 2 1 1 1 0 Bard 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_A.Fletcher (Bemboom), Grotz (Upton).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:26.