Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 7 3 Totals 35 16 13 16
Crawford ss 3 0 2 0 D.Fletcher 2b 5 2 2 0
Gordon ss 1 1 1 0 Ohtani dh 5 1 0 2
Haggerty lf 2 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 4 3 6
Lewis cf 3 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 2 0 1 2
Bishop cf 1 0 1 1 1-Rengifo pr-3b 1 0 0 0
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 2
Nola c 2 0 0 0 Upton lf 2 1 0 1
a-Odom ph-c 1 0 0 0 Adell rf 5 2 2 3
Marmolejos 1b 3 1 1 0 Bemboom c 4 3 2 0
Lopes dh-p 4 0 1 1 Simmons ss 3 3 2 0
Long Jr. 2b 4 1 1 1
Fraley rf 3 0 0 0
Seattle 010 000 011 3
Los Angeles 120 034 42x 16

DP_Seattle 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Crawford (4), Marmolejos (2), Lopes (7), Rendon (4), Trout (2). HR_Long Jr. (3), Adell 2 (1), Trout (11). SB_Fraley (2). SF_Trout (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Sheffield, L, 2-3 4 2-3 4 6 6 4 6
Lopes 1 2 2 2 1 0
Gerber 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
A.Fletcher 2-3 3 4 4 2 0
Grotz 1 1-3 3 4 4 4 1
Los Angeles
Bundy, W, 3-2 5 1-3 4 1 1 3 3
Quijada 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 0
Middleton 1 2 1 1 1 0
Bard 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_A.Fletcher (Bemboom), Grotz (Upton).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:26.