Kyle Connor scores twice, Jets beat Ducks 5-1 for 1st win Oct. 21, 2021 Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 11:29 p.m.
Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) dives across to save the shot from Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Anaheim Ducks' Troy Terry (19) celebrates his goal on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Anaheim Ducks' Troy Terry (19) celebrates his goal on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) watches as the puck goes past Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) stops the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on Anaheim Ducks' Rickard Rakell (67) as Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) and Nate Schmidt (88) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist with regular linemates Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele in COVID-19 protocol and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Thursday night for their first victory of the season.
Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves to help the Jets improve to 1-2-1.