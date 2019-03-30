Kyle Busch wins again in NASCAR Truck Series

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kyle Busch raced to his fourth straight NASCAR Trucks Series victory Friday night at Texas Motor Speedway.

Busch pushed his NASCAR-record victory total to 202 and his Truck record to 55.

Busch had plenty of challengers, but still led 97 laps in the No. 51 Toyota, running his four-race total to 473. No other racer had led more than 54 this season. Brent Moffitt led 33 laps before fading to finish 19th.

"I thought we were pretty good," Busch said in Victory Lane. "Not as good as we wanted to be once we stacked up next to the field. The 24 (Moffitt) was really fast and the 52 (Stewart Friesen) was really fast. They made me work for it."

Busch began the streak at Atlanta and followed with victories in Las Vegas and Martinsville.

Pole-winner Grant Enfinger won the first stage and finished fourth. Busch won the second stage.

Stewart Friesen was second for the second year in a row in the event, 1.269 seconds behind. It is the fifth time Friesen, the season points leader despite never winning a race, has finished second in his three-year career.

Johnny Sauter, the defending race champion, was third.

___

