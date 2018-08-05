Kuznetsova saves 4 match points, tops Vekic at Citi Open

WASHINGTON (AP) — Svetlana Kuznetsova won her second title at the Citi Open, and first at any WTA tournament title in two years, by erasing four match points to beat Donna Vekic 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2 on Sunday.

The No. 7 seed Vekic was one point from victory four times in the second set but was not able to close it out.

Kuznetsova is a two-time Grand Slam champion, but she is currently ranked only 128th, the lowest spot for a women's champion at the hard-court tournament.

She also won the Citi Open in 2014.

