Kupp caps triple crown season with Super Bowl MVP JOSH DUBOW, AP Pro Football Writer Feb. 13, 2022 Updated: Feb. 13, 2022 11:48 p.m.
1 of6 Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, top, catches a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) eyes a pass in the end zone as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) attempts to tackle during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — When Cooper Kupp walked off the Super Bowl field three years ago with an injured knee that didn't allow him to play, he said he had a vision of coming back and winning the MVP.
“It was as clear as day,” Kupp said. “I turned around before walking back through the tunnel and it just hit me. It was as clear as I can see right now. Pretty incredible.”