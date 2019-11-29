Krejci's OT goal lifts Bruins over Rangers, 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci scored 1:40 into overtime, David Pastrnak scored his league-leading 24th goal and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Friday for their sixth straight win.

Krejci’s goal, his fifth of the season, came on a left-circle wrist shot against an out-of-position Henrik Lundqvist after Pastrnak created space with a deke in the right circle before feeding Krejci through the slot.

Sean Kuraly also had a goal and Jaroslav Halak made 26 saves for the Bruins. Boston matched its longest winning streak of the season and its longest point streak at 10 games (7-0-3).

Pavel Buchnevich and Filip Chytil scored for the Rangers. Lundqvist had 24 saves as New York’s three-game winning streak was snapped.

Boston Bruins' David Krejci (46) celebrates his winning goal with David Pastrnak (88) and Charlie McAvoy (73) in overtime during an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Boston, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

