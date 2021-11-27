Kraken beat Panthers 4-1, deny Florida home-ice win record TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer Nov. 27, 2021
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Driedger made 33 saves against his former team, helping the Seattle Kraken defeat Florida 4-1 on Saturday night to deny the Panthers what would have been a record-setting 12th consecutive home win to start the season.
Jordan Eberle scored twice in his 800th game, Ryan Donato and Jamie Oleksiak added goals and Joonas Donskoi had two assists for the Kraken, who were facing the Panthers for the first time.