Koepka has work done on left knee in offseason

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brooks Koepka spent the majority of his short offseason recovering from stem cell treatment on his left knee.

Koepka returns to competition at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, with the No. 1 player in the world giving Las Vegas its strongest field in more than 15 years. His big surprise Wednesday was revealing he had the stem cell treatment on his patella the day after the PGA Tour season ended at the Tour Championship.

Koepka says it had been bugging him since March. He says he took three to four weeks of rehabilitation and is excited about finally feeling whole again. Even with an aching knee, his three victories included the PGA Championship for his fourth major and his first World Golf Championship.