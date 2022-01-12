Knicks end Mavericks' 6-game win streak with 108-85 victory BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 12, 2022 Updated: Jan. 12, 2022 11:02 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 32 points, Mitchell Robinson had a season-high 19 and the New York Knicks snapped the Dallas Mavericks' six-game winning streak with a 108-85 victory Wednesday night.
Robinson threw down three dunks in a powerful third quarter for the Knicks, who won for the fourth time in five games and returned to .500 at 21-21. He shot 9 for 10 from the field and had 10 rebounds.