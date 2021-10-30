Kings find power play to beat Canadiens 5-2, end losing skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo had two goal and an assist, and the Los Angeles Kings ended a six-game losing streak by beating the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Saturday.

Arthur Kaliyev and Rasmus Kupari each scored on the power play, Anze Kopitar and Matt Roy each had two assists, and the Kings won for the first time since their season opener. Cal Petersen made 26 saves.

Josh Anderson scored for the second straight game, but the Canadiens were unable to post consecutive wins for the first time this season. Jake Allen allowed five goals on 38 shots.

After scoring just six goals in the second period through seven games, Los Angeles got two against Montreal, with special teams putting them in front after being largely absent during the winless skid.

Kaliyev buried a powerful wrist shot from the left circle to put the Kings ahead 2-1 at 12:19. It was his second career goal and first on the power play.

The Kings tied it up at 1-all when Viktor Arvidsson beat Allen with a wrist shot from the right circle at 4:31.

Los Angeles carried the momentum into the third, with Kupari scoring for the second straight game to make it 3-1 1:53 into the period.

Iafallo extended the lead to 4-1 at 5:37, and he got the Kings’ third power-play goal at 14:16.

It was the Kings’ first game with multiple power-play goals since defeating Vegas on opening night, and the 3-for-5 outburst came after going 2-for-21 over the past six games.

The Canadiens took a 1-0 lead at 18:22 of the first period on Anderson’s wrist shot from the right circle. Despite being outnumbered, Anderson and Christian Dvorak were still able to beat the Kings off the rush, with Anderson finishing over a sprawling Phillip Danault.

Anderson has two goals and one assist in his past two games.

Ben Chiarot scored with 2:20 remaining in the third to make it 5-2.

It was Kopitar’s third multi-point game. The Kings captain had not collected a point in his previous three games. … Kings D Olli Maatta got his 100th career assist. … Kings F Lias Andersson made his season debut after missing the first seven games because of a groin injury. … Kings F Brendan Lemieux returned after missing six games while in COVID-19 protocol.

