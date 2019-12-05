Kings-Trail Blazers, Box

SACRAMENTO (116)

Barnes 3-9 2-2 8, Bjelica 7-15 0-0 17, Holmes 11-14 6-8 28, Joseph 4-10 2-2 11, Hield 8-24 4-6 23, Ariza 4-10 1-2 11, Dedmon 2-3 0-0 5, Ferrell 5-7 2-3 13, James 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 44-95 17-23 116.

PORTLAND (127)

Hood 2-7 0-0 6, Anthony 8-16 2-2 20, Whiteside 8-10 6-8 22, Lillard 7-12 6-7 24, McCollum 14-22 0-0 33, Little 2-3 0-0 4, Labissiere 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 1-5 1-2 3, Bazemore 5-9 2-2 15. Totals 47-84 17-21 127.

Sacramento 35 29 31 21—116 Portland 30 36 34 27—127

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 11-34 (Bjelica 3-7, Hield 3-12, Ariza 2-7, Ferrell 1-2, Dedmon 1-2, Joseph 1-2, James 0-1, Barnes 0-1), Portland 16-32 (McCollum 5-10, Lillard 4-6, Bazemore 3-5, Anthony 2-4, Hood 2-4, Little 0-1, Simons 0-2). Fouled Out_Simons. Rebounds_Sacramento 44 (Holmes 10), Portland 43 (Whiteside 16). Assists_Sacramento 26 (Joseph, Hield 7), Portland 28 (Lillard 10). Total Fouls_Sacramento 17, Portland 18. Technicals_Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second). A_19,393 (19,393).