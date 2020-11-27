https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/King-carries-Eastern-Kentucky-over-Charleston-15758754.php
King carries Eastern Kentucky over Charleston Southern 60-50
Recommended Video:
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tre King posted 15 points and eight rebounds as Eastern Kentucky topped Charleston Southern 60-50 on Friday.
Cheikh Faye had 13 points for Eastern Kentucky (2-0). Michael Moreno added 10 points and Wendell Green Jr. had six rebounds. The Colonels shot just 35.8% from the field, including 4 of 28 from distance.
Ja'Quavian Florence had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Buccaneers (0-2). Sean Price added 10 points and eight rebounds. CSU was 19-of-53 shooting with 25 turnovers.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
View Comments