Kim overcomes rough start to win playoff at Lake Merced

Sei Young Kim, of South Korea, tees off on the first hole of the Lake Merced Golf Club during the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Daly City, Calif. Photo: Tony Avelar, AP

DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — Sei Young Kim overcame a rough start to win the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship on Sunday at cold and windy Lake Merced, outlasting Bronte Law and Jeongeun Lee6 with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.

Three strokes ahead entering the day, Kim opened with a double bogey and a bogey and dropped another stroke on No. 8. The 26-year-old South Korean birdied the par-5 15th to regain a share of the lead, dropped back with a bogey on the par-3 17th and birdied the par-5 18th for a 3-over 75 and a spot in the playoff at 7-under 281. Law closed with a 65, finishing more than two hours before Kim, and Lee6 had a 67.

Kim won for the eighth time on the LPGA Tour, improving to 4-0 in playoffs. She nearly retraced her regulation path on the 18th in the playoff, almost driving into her own divot and hitting a 4-iron from 199 yards a foot closer than before onto the front right fringe, and putting to 2 feet.