Raiders bench safety Reggie Nelson; Rams without Cooper Kupp

Raiders safety Reggie Nelson was benched by coach Jon Gruden for Oakland's game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts.

Nelson had played in 82 consecutive regular-season games before being a healthy scratch on Sunday.

Left guard Kelechi Osemele also was inactive for Oakland, missing a third straight game with a knee injury.

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (right groin) and running back Marlon Mack (ankle) were active. Vinatieri entered the day needing five points to break Morten Andersen's NFL career scoring record of 2,544.

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp sat out a second straight game with an injured knee, as expected, and the team activated just two running backs and two tight ends against the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay receiver Randall Cobb was active after being limited in practice with a hamstring injury.

The Arizona Cardinals were without their top defensive lineman, Corey Peters (ankle) against the San Francisco 49ers, who didn't have center Weston Richburg (knee).

Earlier Sunday, star linebacker Khalil Mack sat out for the Chicago Bears against the New York Jets, the first game he's missed since entering the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos were down three starters apiece for their AFC West matchup.

Chiefs center Mitch Morse was going through the league's concussion protocol, while linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and safety Eric Berry (heel) are also out Sunday.

The Broncos, trying to snap a six-game losing streak against the Chiefs, were without running back Royce Freeman (ankle), right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee) and strong safety Darian Stewart (neck).

Mack was out with an injured right ankle for Chicago, while wide receiver Allen Robinson is sidelined by a groin injury. Mack had played in every game since he was selected by Oakland with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 draft; the Raiders traded him to the Bears before the start of this season.

The Jets were short a trio of starters: wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle), cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps muscle) and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle).

The NFC East-leading Washington Redskins took on the rival New York Giants without starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who missed a second consecutive game with an injured shin. Washington was also without wide receiver Jamison Crowder, but two other offensive playmakers who sat a week ago were active: running back Chris Thompson and receiver Paul Richardson.

Here are the inactive players for Sunday's NFL games:

___

INDIANAPOLIS-OAKLAND

Colts: WR Ryan Grant (ankle), S Malik Hooker (hip), TE Eric Swoope (knee), RB Robert Turbin (shoulder), OL Donzelle Good, WR Steve Ishmael, DT Hassan Ridgeway.

Raiders: Nelson, Osemele, WR Marcell Ateman, LB Shilique Calhoun, LB Emmanuel Lamur, CB Rashaan Melvin, OT Justin Murray.

___

GREEN BAY-RAMS

Packers: 8 QB Tim Boyle, CB Bashaud Breeland, CB Tony Brown, LB Korey Toomer, G Justin McCray, T/G Alex Light, WR J'Mon Moore.

Rams: WR Cooper Kupp, DB Darious Williams, RB Justin Davis, RB John Kelly, LB Trevon Young, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, TE Johnny Mundt.

___

SAN FRANCISCO-ARIZONA

49ers: QB Tom Savage, WR Pierre Garcon, DB Greg Mabin, DT Julian Taylor, OT Shon Coleman, DL D.J. Jones, C Weston Richburg.

Cardinals: QB Sam Bradford, WR Trent Sherfield, S Tre Boston, OL Justin Pugh, OL Jeremy Vujnovich, OL Korey Cunningham, DL Corey Peters.

___

DENVER-KANSAS CITY

Broncos: RB Royce Freeman, SS Darian Stewart, WR DaeSean Hamilton, OL Jared Veldheer, LB Alexander Johnson, LB Shane Ray, OL Nico Falah

Chiefs: SS Eric Berry, LB Justin Houston, C Mitch Morse, RB Darrel Williams, LB Nate Orchard, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton

___

PHILADELPHIA-JACKSONVILLE

Eagles: S Corey Graham, CB Sidney Jones, RB Darren Sproles, LT Jordan Mailata, RG Matt Pryor, QB Nate Sudfeld

Jaguars: CB A.J. Bouye, RB Leonard Fournette, TE James O'Shaughnessy, CB D.J. Hayden, CB Tyler Patmon, DT Eli Ankou, DE Dawuane Smoot

___

BALTIMORE-CAROLINA

Ravens: QB Robert Griffin III, WR Jordan Lasley, CB Marlon Humphrey, G/T Alex Lewis, G/T James Hurst, TE Maxx Williams, DT Zach Sieler.

Panthers: WR Torrey Smith, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, G Brendan Mahon, G Amini Silatolu, LB Andre Smith, S Rashaan Gaulden, DE Marquis Haynes.

___

TAMPA BAY-CINCINNATI

Buccaneers: G Alex Cappa, DE Vinny Curry, QB Ryan Griffin, DE Demone Harris, OL Michael Liedtke DT Gerald McCoy, RB Shaun Wilson.

Bengals: WR John Ross, CB Darqueze Dennard, RB Giovani Bernard, C Billy Price, LB Vontaze Burfict, LB Nick Vigil, TE Tyler Kroft.

___

CLEVELAND-PITTSBURGH

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR James Washington, S Marcus Allen, CB Brian Allen, OT Zach Banner, OT Marcus Gilbert, DE L.T. Walton.

Browns: QB Drew Stanton, WR Ra'Mari Scott, CB E.J. Gaines, LB Joe Schobert, TE Pharaoh Brown, WR Rashard Higgins, DL Carl Davis.

___

JETS-CHICAGO

Jets: WR Robby Anderson, CB Trumaine Johnson, CB Derrick Jones, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, G Dakota Dozier, WR Quincy Enunwa, DL Folorunso Fatukasi.

Bears: WR Allen Robinson, DB Marcus Cooper Sr., DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, LB Khalil Mack, OL Eric Kush, OL Rashaad Coward, DT Nick Williams.

___

WASHINGTON-GIANTS

Giants: QB Kyle Lauletta, CB Tony Lippett, DB Karmin Moore, CB Michael Jordan, LB Alex Ogletree, C Evan Brown, WR Jawill Davis.

Redskins: CB Quinton Dunbar, WR Jamison Crowder, RB Samaje Perine, DB Kenny Ladler, C Casey Dunn, T Geron Christian Sr., WR Brian Quick.

___

SEATTLE-DETROIT

Seahawks: DT Nazair Jones, DE Rasheem Green, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, LB Maurice Alexander, CB Neiko Thorpe, C Joey Hunt, OG Jordan Simmons.

Lions: DE Ezekiel Ansah, RB Theo Riddick, WR TJ Jones, CB Lenzy Pipkins, DE Kerry Hyder, OT Andrew Donnal, OG Joe Dahl.

___

