Keuchel to join Braves soon, will start Saturday in Triple-A

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball American League Championship Series in Houston. Pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel, the last two top free agents on the market, can sign starting Monday, June 3, 2019, with their new teams having to forfeit amateur draft picks as compensation. Both turned down $17.9 million qualifying offers in November, Keuchel from Houston and Kimbrel from the World Series champion Boston Red Sox.

MIAMI (AP) — Left-hander Dallas Keuchel says he doesn't expect to need much time tuning up in the minors before he joins his new team, the Atlanta Braves.

The team confirmed Friday night that the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner had agreed to a one-year contract. He's scheduled to pitch Saturday for Triple-A Gwinnett.

During a conference call, Keuchel said he has been pitching seven innings in simulated games in Southern California.

Keuchel's contract is for about $13 million. He went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA in 34 starts last season for Houston and turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer in November.

A two-time All-Star, Keuchel is 76-63 with a 3.66 ERA in seven major league seasons, all with the Astros.

