Kershaw's 13 Ks, McKinstry's slam lift Dodgers past Cubs 7-1 GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer June 27, 2021 Updated: June 27, 2021 10:46 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw warms up in the bullpen prior to a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Zach McKinstry celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Zach McKinstry, second from left, hits a grand slam as Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay, left, and catcher Willson Contreras, right, watch along with home plate umpire Ryan Blakney during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles.
8 of8
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw wrapped up the eighth inning and left the mound to a standing ovation from the Dodger Stadium crowd after a performance measuring up to the best in his remarkable career.
Those wild cheers quickly turned to boos when umpires inspected him for foreign substances, but Kershaw only smiled and then waved his cap as the roar returned.