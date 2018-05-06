Kershaw put on DL by Dodgers with left biceps tendinitis





MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was put on the 10-day disabled list with left biceps tendinitis and returned to Los Angeles on Sunday for tests.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said the left-hander got hurt before Saturday*s game against San Diego.

"It*s little bit head-scratching, but we have to keep moving forward," Roberts said. "I know he*s frustrated, because he wants to carry the load."

Kershaw is 1-4 with a 2.68 ERA this season with 48 strikeouts and 10 walks in 44 innings.

"I got word from the training staff yesterday when he was trying to play catch that it just was not feeling right," Roberts said. "He said that during his last start he felt it just a little bit, and we gave him a couple of extra days."

Kershaw allowed two runs and six hits over six innings on Tuesday against Arizona. Roberts hopes the injury is limited to the biceps.

"If it was more of a other part of the arm, it would be more concerning, but being the biceps we are more hopeful," Roberts said.

Kershaw will be examined by head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

A three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw is on the disabled list for the fourth time. He was sidelined from March 23 to May 5, 2014, with a major muscle strain in his back, from June 27 to Sept. 9, 2016, with a herniated disk in his lower back and from July 24 to Sept. 1 last year with a lower back strain.

Kershaw is earning $30.4 million this year in the fifth season of a $215 million, seven-year contract, but has the right to opt out after the World Series and become a free agent, giving up salaries of $32 million next year and $33 million in 2020.

Los Angeles recalled right-hander Brock Stewart from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. The 26-year-old made one appearance for the Dodgers this year, giving up one run in 1 2/3 innings against the Diamondbacks in a relief appearance on April 30. He is 1-0 with a 2.41 ERA in four starts with Oklahoma City.

