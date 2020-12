CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Stefan Kenic had a career-high 23 points as Chattanooga beat North Georgia 81-63 on Saturday.

Malachi Smith had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Chattanooga (6-0), which earned its sixth consecutive win to open the season. A.J. Caldwell added 15 points and seven rebounds. Trey Doomes had 11 points.