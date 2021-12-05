Kempe's two goals help put Kings over Oilers, 5-1 Dec. 5, 2021 Updated: Dec. 5, 2021 11:57 p.m.
1 of15 Los Angeles Kings players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Jason Franson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) as Adrian Kempe (9) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Jason Franson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) and Zach Hyman (18) celebrate a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Jason Franson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Los Angeles Kings' Tobias Bjornfot (7) and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Jason Franson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Los Angeles Kings' Phillip Danault (24) and Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Jason Franson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Los Angeles Kings' Drew Doughty (8) and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Jason Franson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Jason Franson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Los Angeles Kings' Viktor Arvidsson (33) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (75) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Jason Franson/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Los Angeles Kings' Matt Roy (3) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Jason Franson/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Los Angeles Kings' Lias Andersson (17) and Rasmus Kupari (89) celebrate a goal against Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Jason Franson/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored a pair of goals and the Los Angeles Kings snapped a two-game skid with a 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night.
Rasmus Kupari, Drew Doughty and Trevor Moore also scored for the Kings, who netted three power-play goals in a span of 2:19 late in the third period after Edmonton's Connor McDavid was given a boarding major for hitting Kempe from behind.