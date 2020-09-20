Kansas City-Milwaukee Runs

Recommended Video:

Brewers first. Avisail Garcia flies out to right field to Whit Merrifield. Christian Yelich walks. Ryan Braun reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Christian Yelich out at second. Daniel Vogelbach homers to center field. Ryan Braun scores. Keston Hiura singles to left field. Jedd Gyorko flies out to left field to Alex Gordon.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 2, Royals 0.

Royals sixth. Erick Mejia doubles to left center field. Nicky Lopez grounds out to second base, Keston Hiura to Daniel Vogelbach. Erick Mejia to third. Whit Merrifield grounds out to shortstop, Orlando Arcia to Daniel Vogelbach. Erick Mejia scores. Adalberto Mondesi flies out to left field to Christian Yelich.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 2, Royals 1.

Brewers sixth. Christian Yelich singles to right field. Ryan Braun singles to left field. Christian Yelich to second. Daniel Vogelbach homers to left field. Ryan Braun scores. Christian Yelich scores. Keston Hiura strikes out swinging. Jedd Gyorko flies out to center field to Edward Olivares. Jace Peterson called out on strikes.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 5, Royals 1.

Royals ninth. Nicky Lopez strikes out swinging. Whit Merrifield singles to deep right field. Adalberto Mondesi flies out to deep center field to Avisail Garcia. Salvador Perez homers to left field. Whit Merrifield scores. Maikel Franco singles to shallow center field. Hunter Dozier pops out to shallow left field to Orlando Arcia.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 5, Royals 3.