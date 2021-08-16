Kansas City 7, Houston 6

DP_Houston 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Houston 4, Kansas City 9. 2B_Altuve (16), Jones (6), O'Hearn (3), C.Santana (12). HR_Díaz (7), Correa (19), Castro (4), Dozier (9). SB_Merrifield (34), Lopez 3 (13). S_Lopez (8), M.Taylor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Odorizzi 5 1-3 8 4 4 2 2 Maton 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Stanek 1 1 1 1 1 2 García L,0-1 1 3 2 2 0 2

Kansas City Hernández 6 8 4 4 0 1 Brentz 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Barlow W,5-3 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0

Hernández pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Hernández (Meyers), Stanek (O'Hearn).

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_3:06. A_10,228 (37,903).