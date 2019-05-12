Kang regains lead in 3rd round resumption at Byron Nelson

DALLAS (AP) — Sung Kang regained the lead at the Byron Nelson with three birdies on the back nine Sunday morning in the completion of the suspended third round, going back in front after blowing a four-stroke advantage in the first nine holes the previous day.

Kang was 19 under after finishing a round of 3-under 68. That put him three strokes ahead of playing partner Matt Every, who had four consecutive bogeys on the back nine in an up-and-down round of 67.

After a six-hour delay in the start of play Saturday because of heavy rain overnight and into the morning, Every went from a four-stroke deficit to a one-shot lead before play was suspended because of darkness with the leaders through nine holes.

The sky was was sunny for the fourth round later Sunday.

Brooks Kopeka, the world's No. 3-ranked player who will go to the PGA Championship at Bethpage next week as the defending champion, made birdies on three of his last five holes for a 68 to get to 14 under, and tied for third with Scott Piercy.