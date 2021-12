MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 17 points and Mark Smith scored 14 with 10 rebounds and Kansas State opened it up in the second half and beat Albany 71-43 on Wednesday night.

Smith's dunk with 14:52 remaining made it a 42-24 contest in favor of Kansas State (4-2), which emerged from the break with a 13-4 scoring outburst to take control.