Juventus player Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Italian soccer club Juventus says one of its players, defender Daniele Rugani, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rugani, who also plays for the Italian national team, is the first player in the country's top soccer division to test positive for the disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus.

Juventus, which has won the last eight Serie A titles, announced the result on its website and social media channels.

The club said Rugani and "those who have had contact with him” are being isolated. It also said Rugani is not showing any symptoms of the disease.

The outbreak of the virus has led to a nationwide lockdown in Italy, where soccer and all other sports have been suspended until April 3. However, Juventus is scheduled to play Lyon in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Rugani was an unused substitute in the team's last game, at home against Inter Milan last Sunday. That match was played in an empty stadium in line with a government decree before measures became even more strict in Italy.

Juventus currently leads Serie A by one point over Lazio as it bids for a ninth straight title

Juventus' Daniele Rugani, right, in action during the Italian Cup soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPress via AP) Juventus' Daniele Rugani, right, in action during the Italian Cup soccer match between Juventus and Udinese, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPress via AP) Photo: Fabio Ferrari, AP Photo: Fabio Ferrari, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Juventus player Rugani tests positive for coronavirus 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

