Jurkovec, BC roll over Georgia Tech 48-27

Recommended Video:

BOSTON (AP) — Phil Jurkovec threw for 145 yards and two Boston College touchdowns, adding 94 yards on the ground on Saturday as the Eagles greeted Georgia Tech by scoring on their first seven full possessions to win 48-27.

Fresh off a 73-7 loss to top-ranked Clemson, the Yellow Jackets fumbled twice in the first half -- including one that safety Mike Palmer returned 33 yards for a touchdown to make it 24-0. Jeff Sims responded with 32- and 33-yard TD passes, but the Georgia Tech defense wouldn't make its first stop until there were two minutes left in the third quarter.

BC (4-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat the Yellow Jackets for the first time since 2007, when Matt Ryan led the Eagles to a win in a matchup of ranked teams. Georgia Tech (2-4, 2-3) had won the last three meetings and had never lost in Alumni Stadium.

Sims also sneaked in for a 1-yard touchdown to make it 41-21, but the 15-play drive ate up almost half of the third quarter. Georgia Tech followed with its first defensive stop of the game (other than BC's 0-play possession after receiving a punt to end the first half).

Then the Yellow Jackets allowed BC’s punt to roll to the 3 yard-line. On the next play, Jahmin Muse intercepted Sims at the 12 to set up David Bailey’s 4-yard touchdown run.

James Graham took over at quarterback on Georgia Tech's next possession. Sims was 12 for 18 for 171 yards, two touchdowns and an interception; Graham completed six of 13 passes for 85 yards.

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec, top left, passes under pressure from Georgia Tech linebacker David Curry (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Boston. Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec, top left, passes under pressure from Georgia Tech linebacker David Curry (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Boston. Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Jurkovec, BC roll over Georgia Tech 48-27 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

Bailey also ran for a 34-yard score, and CJ Lewis caught two TD passes for BC.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Tech: Getting blown out by Clemson is to be expected, but a three-touchdown loss to Boston College is a sign of big trouble for the Yellow Jackets.

Boston College: The Eagles, who struggled to put away Texas State last month, had no problem this time against a weaker opponent.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: Hosts No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Boston College: At No. 1 Clemson on Saturday. The Eagles lost to the eventual national champions 59-7 last year.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25