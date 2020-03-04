Jude, UNC Asheville beat Campbell 72-68 in Big South tourney

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Coty Jude registered 19 points as UNC Asheville narrowly beat Campbell 72-68 in the first round of the Big South Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

No. 6 seed UNC Asheville (15-15) plays third-seeded Gardner-Webb in Thursday's quarterfinals at the Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia.

LJ Thorpe added 14 points for the Bulldogs. DeVon Baker added 14 points and seven rebounds. Lavar Batts Jr. had 11 points.

Tajion Jones, whose 14 points per game heading into the matchup was second on the Bulldogs, scored just six points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Camels (15-16). Cory Gensler added 13 points and six rebounds. Trey Spencer had eight rebounds.

