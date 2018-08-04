Josef Martinez sets MLS record for goals in 1st 2 seasons

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martinez scored twice for Atlanta United to set an MLS record with 45 goals in his first two seasons, and Tosaint Ricketts had a stoppage-time goal for Toronto FC in a 2-2 draw Saturday.

Martinez passed Stern John (44, 1998-99) for most goals in his first two seasons. The Venezuelan striker has 26 goals this season, one short of the MLS record. League-leading Atlanta (14-4-6) has 10 games remaining.

Martinez tied it at 1 with a penalty kick in the 53rd minute after drawing the penalty against goalkeeper Alex Bono.

In the 67th, Martinez headed home Hector Villalba's diagonal cross to make it 2-1.

Ricketts punched home Jonathan Osorio's cross in the 91st minute to level it for defending champion Toronto (6-11-5).

Sebastian Giovinco gave Toronto FC a 1-0 lead in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, finishing Auro's cross with a right-footed shot from the center of the box.