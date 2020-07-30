José Reyes, 4-time All-Star shortstop, retires at age 37

NEW YORK (AP) — José Reyes has retired from baseball, almost two years after playing his final game.

The 37-year-old, a four-time All-Star shortstop for the New York Mets, made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.

“A young boy growing up in the Dominican Republic, I could have never dreamed of achieving all that I have through this incredible game,” he wrote. “Mets fans, what can I say? We never got the ring we hoped we would get, but I can’t imagine playing in front of any better fans in the whole world. Your passion and energy always lifted me higher and for that I will always be grateful.”

Reyes played for the Mets from 2003-11 and left as a free agent to sign a $106 million, six-year contract with the Miami Marlins. He was traded to Toronto after one season, then was dealt to Colorado in July 2015. Following a domestic violence incident involving Reyes and his wife, Reyes was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball, then suspended without pay and wound up missing 59 days.

He was optioned to the minors by the Rockies and then released, and the Mets brought him back.

Reyes hit .283 with 145 homers, 719 RBIs and 517 stolen bases.

“José Reyes was without a doubt one of the most exciting players to ever wear a Mets uniform,” Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon said in a statement. “There wasn’t a better sight for our fans than José pulling into third with a stand-up triple.”

