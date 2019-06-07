Jonquel Jones leads balanced offense as Sun top Sparks

Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones pulls down an offensive rebound next to Los Angeles Sparks forward Ashely Walker, right, during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) less Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones pulls down an offensive rebound next to Los Angeles Sparks forward Ashely Walker, right, during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. ... more Photo: SEAN D. ELLIOT, AP Photo: SEAN D. ELLIOT, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Jonquel Jones leads balanced offense as Sun top Sparks 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 18 points, Alyssa Thomas had 11 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and the Connecticut Sun beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-77 on Thursday night.

Jones gave Connecticut a 21-point lead with 3:22 left in the third quarter, but Los Angeles pulled within 81-77 after Nneka Ogwumike secured a loose ball under the basket and put it in. She stole it at the other end but after the Sparks threw it out of bounds, Thomas scored in the paint with 34.8 seconds left to give Connecticut a six-point lead.

Courtney Williams scored 12 points in the first half to help Connecticut (4-1) build a 43-32 lead and she finished with 15 points. Jasmine Thomas added 17 points and Shekinna Stricklen 10. Connecticut has won nine straight regular-season home games.

Nneka Ogwumike had 21 points and 10 rebounds and former Sun star Chiney Ogwumike added 19 for Los Angeles (2-2).

Chiney Ogwumike only missed two shots in her first game as an opponent at Mohegan Sun Arena after spending three seasons with the Sun. Chelsea Gray, coming off a career-best 29 points on Tuesday, scored four points with six assists.