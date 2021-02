JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jordan Jones scored 15 points, Hakim Byrd made a free throw with 1.9 seconds left, and Marist beat St. Peter's 51-50 on Saturday night.

Byrd's jumper gave Marist a 50-48 lead with 18 seconds remaining. KC Ndefo answered with a dunk for St. Peter's to tie it at 50 with 11 seconds to play. Byrd then made the first of two free throws, but the Peacocks didn't get a final shot off as time expired.