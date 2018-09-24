Jones practicing with Texas after leukemia treatments

FILE - In this March 4, 2017, file photo, Texas guard Andrew Jones dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, in Austin, Texas. Jones, who is battling leukemia, is practicing with the Longhorns but is still held out of some drills as he continues to regain strength, coach Shaka Smart said Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. less FILE - In this March 4, 2017, file photo, Texas guard Andrew Jones dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, in Austin, Texas. Jones, who is battling leukemia, ... more Photo: Michael Thomas, AP Photo: Michael Thomas, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Jones practicing with Texas after leukemia treatments 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas junior guard Andrew Jones, who is battling leukemia, is practicing with the Longhorns but is still held out of some drills as he continues to regain strength.

Coach Shaka Smart says it's not clear if Jones will be able to play in a game this season.

Texas announced on Jan. 10 that Jones had been diagnosed with leukemia after complaining of constantly feeling tired, and he didn't play the rest of last season. He underwent lengthy treatment at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Jones has remained engaged on social media, often relaying comments about his recovery and returning to campus, or posting videos of him playing basketball.