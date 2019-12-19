Jones leads No. 4 Oregon State women past Northern Arizona

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Taylor Jones had a double-double by halftime and No. 4 Oregon State pulled away from Northern Arizona 91-57 on Wednesday night in the Maui Jim Maui Classic.

The Beavers (10-0) never trailed and led the Lumberjacks (2-6) by as many as 34 points.

Jones had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the first half. The freshman center finished with a career-best 25 points on 12-of-18 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds, including seven offensive boards.

Mikayla Pivec added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Destiny Slocum had 13 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Maddie Washington chipped in with 12 points.

Oregon State outrebounded the Lumberjacks 54-20 and dominated points in the paint (48-22) and second-chance points (18-2).

The Beavers shot 53% from the field to 39% for the Lumberjacks.

Jacey Bailey led Northern Arizona with 10 points.

Oregon State was up 49-27 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Northern Arizona has lost four of five. It was the second-most points the team has allowed this season, behind only a 98-79 loss at California Baptist.

Oregon State has matched the best start in program history. The Beavers also opened 10-0 during the 2014-15 season on the way to a 27-5 overall mark.

UP NEXT

Northern Arizona plays San Jose State on Thursday. The Lumberjacks are 4-2 all-time against the Spartans, but their last win in the series came in the 2010-11 season.

Oregon State faces BYU on Thursday, the third meeting between the teams in Hawaii in four seasons. The Beavers beat the Cougars on Oahu in 2015 and again the following year in the inaugural Maui Classic.

